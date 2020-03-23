Tervetuloa uusille morningstar.fi-sivuille! Tutustu tarkemmin muutoksiin ja sivuston uusiin työkaluihin, jotka auttavat sijoittamaan paremmin.
Analyysit

Koronavirus ja Morningstarin toiminta

Morningstar pyrkii takaamaan palveluidensa toimivuuden täysimääräisesti koronaviruksen vaikutuksista huolimatta. Kirje toimitusjohtajaltamme Kunal Kapoorilta. 

Kunal Kapoor, CFA 23.03.2020

Dear Friends,

I hope you are healthy and close to home. We are entering uncharted waters with the COVID-19 outbreak, and it appears the uncertainty will persist longer than many had hoped just a few days ago.

Our first priority has been to ensure the health and safety of our people, and I believe the Morningstar team is well prepared and supported to manage through this health threat. We are also committed to ensuring that we maintain business continuity and 100% operational integrity. You should expect no disruption of service.

We are adapting our work to support the intensely increasing needs of investors during this period with research and fact-based insights into the economic and financial impact of COVID-19.  Many investors today have never experienced a bear market in their personal investing and many more hadn’t accumulated significant wealth of their own during the last downturn. The same is true for many professional investors who either have never experienced this type of market environment or did not have as much professional financial responsibility during it. This is a challenging environment for the experienced and even more unsettling for the inexperienced. 

Morningstar’s mission is to empower investor success, and we are committed to weathering this storm with all investors. We are confident that with a sustained focus on long-term investing principles, investors will manage through this crisis just fine. I encourage you to read and share our commentary on Morningstar.com. Our coverage remains calm and research based, and we have made some design and format changes to streamline access to our authors and content analyzing the effects of this outbreak. A couple of specific suggestions for you in the interim include:

I also invite you to watch the recording of our full company-wide work-from-home internal town hall with a panel of researchers discussing the potential outcomes.

Finally, Morningstar has a large workforce in China and offices in Japan, South Korea, Italy and Washington State, primary areas where COVID-19 first hit hardest. We began organizing our response to the outbreak in early January and have been scaling the operation up as the virus spread globally. We have improved our response with each regional outbreak, and building on those learnings is incredibly valuable. I share this with you because there has been a common pattern of resilience and innovation I have observed from each of these countries, our teams, and their communities. It has been inspiring, and I am confident we will endure. 

Thank you for your partnership.

Be well,
Kunal

 

AVAINSANAT

Tietoja kirjoittajasta

Kunal Kapoor, CFA  Kunal Kapoor, CFA, is chief executive officer of Morningstar.

OhjeetSanastoLisensiointiAineistotTyöpaikatOta yhteys MorningstariinMetodologiaMainostaSivustokarttaEvästeiden hyväksyntä
© Copyright 2020 Morningstar. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään. Tutustu käyttöehtoihimme ja tietosuojakäytäntöömme.

Osakkeille annettava Morningstarin tähtiarvosana perustuu analyytikon arvioon osakkeen käyvästä arvosta. Kyseessä on arvio/mielipide, ei kiistaton tosiasia. Morningstar antaa tähtiarvosanat siltä pohjalta, mikä on analyytikon arvio osakkeen käyvästä arvosta. Tähtiluokitus perustuu neljään osatekijään: 1) arviomme yrityksen taloudellisen vallihaudan vahvuudesta, 2) arviomme osakkeen käyvästä arvosta, 3) käyvän arvon arvion epävarmuustaso ja 4) tämänhetkinen markkinahinta. Arviointiprosessi tiivistyy yhdeksi tähtiarvioksi, joka päivitetään päivittäin. Viisi tähteä ilmaisee käsitystä, että osake on edullinen tämän hetkisellä hinnalla, ja yksi, että osake ei ole edullinen. Mikäli taustalla olevat oletuksemme ovat oikeita, markkinahinta lähenee ajan myötä (yleensä kolmen vuoden kuluessa) käyvän arvon arviotamme. Arvopaperisijoituksiin liittyy markkinariski ja muita riskejä. Arvopaperin mennyt kehitys saattaa jatkua tai olla jatkumatta tulevaisuudessa, eikä sen pohjalta voi ennustaa tulevaa kehitystä. Lisätietoja osakkeiden Morningstar-tähtiluokituksesta on osoitteessa

Kvantitatiivinen käyvän arvon arvio edustaa Morningstarin käsitystä siitä, minkä arvoinen yrityksen osakekohtainen pääoma juuri nyt on dollareissa. Kvantitatiivinen käyvän arvon arvio perustuu tilastolliseen malliin, joka on johdettu Morningstarin osakeanalyytikkojen yritykselle antaman käyvän arvon arviosta, joka sisältää yrityksen taloudellisen ennusteen. Kvantitatiiviset käyvän arvon arviot lasketaan päivittäin. Kyseessä on arvio/mielipide, ei kiistaton tosiasia. Arvopaperisijoituksiin liittyy markkinariski ja muita riskejä. Arvopaperin mennyt kehitys saattaa jatkua tai olla jatkumatta tulevaisuudessa, eikä sen pohjalta voi ennustaa tulevaa kehitystä. Lisätietoja kvantitatiivisesta käyvän arvon arvioinnista on osoitteessa