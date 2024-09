Miksi parannamme Morningstar Medalist -luokitusta?

Tietoja kirjoittajasta

Jeffrey Ptak, CFA Jeffrey Ptak, CPA, CFA, is Morningstar's director of exchange-traded securities analysis and editor of Morningstar ETFs 150, an annual guide that contains a wealth of data and commentary on exchange-traded funds. He heads up Morningstar's exchange-traded securities team, which analyzes the fundamental attractiveness of hundreds of ETFs based on the valuation of the underlying securities that they hold.