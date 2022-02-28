Morningstar
Morningstar Fund Awards Finland 2022: Best Fund House: Equity

Here is a video interview with the winner of the Best Fund House: Equity

Christopher Greiner, CFA 28.02.2022
Here is a video interview with the winner of the Best Fund House: Equity. 

ODIN is the winner of the Best Fund House: Equity in both Finland and Norway.  

Tietoja kirjoittajasta

Christopher Greiner, CFA  is a data journalist at Morningstar Norway

